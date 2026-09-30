Kosta Diamantis sentenced to 7 years in prison on corruption charges

Connecticut’s former deputy budget director was sentenced to seven years in prison on corruption charges on Wednesday morning.

The room was full of reporters. It lacked a defendant.

Kosta Diamantis was initially scheduled to be sentenced two weeks ago, but he didn’t appear in court. He had fled to Greece using a Greek passport that prosecutors and the judge knew he had, but had instructed him to relinquish.

His attorney Norm Pattis called the saga a “Greek tragedy” in court. Pattis spoke to reporters outside of the courthouse after the sentencing.

“Does it ever make sense to send a seventy-year-old man to prison on a financial crime when he's already lost everything? I have my doubts,” Pattis said.

Molly Ingram / WSHU Norm Pattis speaks to reporters outside of the courthouse on Wednesday, September 30.

Diamantis is holding out hope for a pardon from President Donald Trump. In a statement he asked Pattis to read to the judge, he claimed Governor Ned Lamont's administration weaponized the justice system against him in retaliation for criticizing them. The Lamont camp has denied the claims.

“Today you shall impose a sentence on me for a conviction that lacks a foundation and impartial justice beginning on October 28, 2021 and continue [sic] to this very day,” Diamantis wrote. “While I acknowledge the procedural finality of today’s hearing, I maintain my absolute innocence.”

Diamantis was found guilty on 21 counts of bribery, extortion, and lying to prosecutors in connection with his time working for the state. U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill said when Diamantis initially fled and did not appear for this first sentencing, he considered giving him a longer sentence.

He decided not to factor it in on Wednesday, citing Diamantis’ age.

Diamantis had even bought a plane ticket for Tuesday morning, telling the government he was considering returning for the sentencing. Prosecutors say they had an official waiting at Athens airport to help the fugitive if he ran into trouble getting back into the country.

He didn’t make it to the airport.

To extradite Diamantis and force him to serve his sentence, prosecutors would have to prove to Greek officials that it was necessary. That’s because Diamantis has Greek citizenship.

“If he is in fact a citizen, the odds of the United States getting him back are low,” Diamantis said.

U.S. Marshals have said they are looking for Diamantis. Pattis told reporters they know what city he’s in.