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Made En NH: Two siblings build community for veterans through cornhole

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published September 30, 2026 at 3:32 PM EDT
Jesus and Vanessa Salamanca pose for a portrait at their Wednesday cornhole meetup.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Jesus and Vanessa Salamanca pose for a portrait at their Wednesday cornhole meetup.

Siblings Jesus and Vanessa Salamanca run a weekly competitive cornhole league for veterans at Able Ebenezer Brewing Company in Merrimack.

The goal was to bring veterans together in a low-key, fun space where they could build community through competition — especially with sports that are easier to pick up, like cornhole.

Jesus started NH Urban Sport, which runs the cornhole league and a few other social sporting leagues, shortly after coming back from active duty nearly ten years ago. He said he missed the sense of competition from being in the Army.

“When I left active duty and I came back, the biggest thing that I was missing was that sense of competition,” he said. “I got into other sports leagues and I really enjoyed it, but it felt like I was trying to fill a void. That's kind of what I was trying to replicate here with New Hampshire Urban Sport.”

He roped in his sister, Vanessa, to help run the league four years ago. They grew up in Manchester in a large Puerto Rican family led by a single mom. Now that they’re both parents, paying it forward is central to how they approach their community — everything from building friendships to helping a league member get his GED.

“We had to use these resources and have kind-hearted people help us out. And so I want to be able to advocate for the voices that are either afraid to speak up or just don't know how yet,” Vanessa said.

Even if it’s a lot of work, they say running the league has been a rewarding experience, bringing people together that might otherwise not have met.

“I want us to be competitive. I want us to have a good time,” Jesus said. “Now we're hanging out outside of the league. Now we're creating those connections outside of the league. And it just I feel like [it] sets the roots really deep in the community that we're trying to build.”

In the fall, Urban Sport is starting a coed flag football league and hoping to start a new darts league in Salona Bar in Manchester, which is the same venue where they started cornhole.
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Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán