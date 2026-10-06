© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former congresswoman who investigated Nixon blasts DOJ review of Watergate

WBUR
Published October 6, 2026 at 12:03 PM EDT

According to The Wall Street Journal, President Trump’s Justice Department is reviewing the conduct of special prosecutors who, more than 50 years ago, investigated the Watergate break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Their findings led to the successful impeachment of President Richard Nixon in 1974.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with former New York Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman, one of the first lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee that recommended impeaching President Nixon.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR