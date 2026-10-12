© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Notes on solitude: Author Kiran Desai reflects on 'The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny'

WBUR
Published October 12, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT
The cover of "The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny" and author Kiran Desai. (Courtesy of Hogarth and Michael Sharkey)
Courtesy of Hogarth and Michael Sharkey
The cover of "The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny" and author Kiran Desai. (Courtesy of Hogarth and Michael Sharkey)

The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny,” Kiran Desai‘s 2025 novel, is a sprawling, multi-generational family saga that plays out across four continents in the late 1990s.

At heart, it is the love story of two young Indian writers, both struggling with isolation and social dislocation, who are inexorably drawn back together, even as family and geography conspire to pull them apart.

Along the way, Desai explores themes of alienation, class and cultural hierarchy, and the lives we inherit versus those we make for ourselves.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Desai about her epic second novel and the power of solitude.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR