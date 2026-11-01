CT's Chris Murphy hospitalized following stroke

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy has been hospitalized after experiencing a stroke, and is "awake and alert," his office said Sunday afternoon.

The 53-year-old Connecticut Democrat was transferred to Johns Hopkins in Baltimore for monitoring after being taken to an area hospital, Murphy's office said.

He's responding well to treatment, according to his office.

Murphy experienced numbness in his arm while attending his son's hockey game on Saturday afternoon, his office said in a statement.

"The doctors are encouraged by his progress, he is awake and alert, and we are optimistic he will make a full recovery," Allison Herwitt, chief of staff for Murphy, said in a statement.

Murphy, who is not on Tuesday’s ballot but has been mentioned as a potential 2028 presidential candidate, has been campaigning the past several weeks in Connecticut and a handful of swing states on behalf of Democratic candidates competing in the midterm elections. He was supposed to be in New Hampshire on Sunday to campaign with U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, who’s running for Senate.

Murphy was knocking on doors in Connecticut on Friday as he campaigned for Gov. Ned Lamont, who's up for re-election.

"There is no stronger advocate for our democracy, and no one who fights harder for the people of this state," Lamont said in a statement Sunday afternoon. "I am sure that he will be walking across the state again very soon, and we will all be cheering him on.”

Murphy was first elected to the Senate in 2012 after serving Connecticut's 5th Congressional District. Before he was elected to Congress, he served in the Connecticut Senate and House of Representatives.

Connecticut Public/Connecticut Mirror's Lisa Hagen contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.