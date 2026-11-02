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Wildfire in White Mountain National Forest near Gorham grows to 300 acres

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published November 2, 2026 at 4:52 PM EST
White Mountain National Forest sign in Easton, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR. NHPR.org
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The fire started Sunday on steep terrain, amid dry conditions.

A wildfire in steep terrain in the White Mountains has burned about 300 acres, according to a spokesperson for the national forest.

The Wild River Fire was first spotted Sunday afternoon. It is located approximately seven miles southeast of Gorham, and at this time poses no risk to individuals or property.

“The Wild River Fire is actively burning in timber, snags, and leaf litter,” the agency said Monday afternoon. “Gaining access to the fire is difficult due to steep and rugged terrain.”

Drought in the area has dried out conditions in the mountains, as firefighters work to create a perimeter around the fire.

The federal government has assigned 40 personnel to respond, while the cause remains under investigation.

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Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman