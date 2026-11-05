Trump's foreign allies distance themselves from him after U.S. midterms

The midterm earthquake has sent aftershocks across the world. Far-right leaders in Europe are distancing themselves from President Trump after voters soundly rebuked his party. NATO allies are expressing cautious optimism that a Democratic check on Trump could ease tariffs or strengthen flagging support for Ukraine.

Host Scott Tong gets the latest analysis from Ali Velshi, chief data reporter at MS NOW.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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