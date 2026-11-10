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Amid Trump's immigration clampdown, new census data shows dip in Maine's noncitizen population

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published November 10, 2026 at 3:03 PM EST
Pulcherie Mpamissa, originally from the Republic of the Congo, was among 28 people to become U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Portland on Friday, June 27th, 2025.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Pulcherie Mpamissa, originally from the Republic of the Congo, was among 28 people to become U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Portland on Friday, June 27th, 2025.

The number of foreign-born residents in Maine ticked up last year, according to new census data. But amid a federal immigration crackdown, the number of noncitizens in the state fell slightly.

Overall, there were about 67,000 people in the state last year who were born outside the U.S., according to figures from the American Community Survey. That's up nearly 12,000 from the year before.

But that increase was driven entirely by a jump in the number of naturalized citizens. The number of non-citizens, meanwhile, fell by several hundred.

The data does come with a 5% margin of error, but the dip in noncitizens coincides with President Donald Trump's mass deportation push that has ensnared hundreds of Maine immigrants, and a federal clampdown on many lawful immigration pathways.

Of the total foreign-born population, immigrants from Africa and Asia make up the largest share.
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Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
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