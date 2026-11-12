North Carolina swing voters want Democrats to focus on lowering prices, not investigating Trump

Democrats have flipped at least five house seats in North Carolina, with some races still too close to call. Biden-to-Trump voters in the state say that they hope Democrats focus on ending tariffs and the Iran war, rather than investigating President Trump.

Host Robin Young checks in on the North Carolina voter focus group with Rich Thau, a public opinion strategist who runs the Swing Voter Project.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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