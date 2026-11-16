The techno-optimists behind ‘Freedom Village’ want to make Manchester the next Silicon Valley

Where’s the next start-up mecca? Is it Austin, the funky state capital of economic-powerhouse Texas that has attracted billionaires like Elon Musk in recent years? Maybe it’s Salt Lake City, with its low taxes and cheaper real estate?

Or is it right here, in Manchester, New Hampshire?

Local entrepreneurs branding themselves as “techno-optimists” have a vision for New Hampshire’s largest city: they want to build a private residential community that’s part college campus, part tech company HQ.

They call the project “Freedom Village,” nodding both to the state’s infamous logo and the “move fast, break things” mantra long echoed by tech founders.

“Living in big cities is ambitious — but expensive and crowded. Living in the woods is beautiful—but isolating,” the project’s website reads. “We're building a third space: nature-rich and intentionally designed — where tech and community builders live, create, and prototype the future IRL.”

The “we” refers to the project’s four founders. Portsmouth couple Rae and Ryan Lambert founded DNNR, the “dinner club platform that turns your audience into recurring revenue and real-life community,” according to promotional material.

There is also architect Ben Sachs, an architect and founder of Reframe Systems, specializing in energy-efficient homes.

The most well-known member of the quartet is local venture capitalist Jeremy Hitchcock, who sold his software company Dyn to Oracle for around $600 million in 2016 and has been an unofficial leader in the state’s tech scene for years.

NHPR Freedom Village’s founders, as introduced in their proposal for the city of Manchester. On the project’s website, they offer a $1500 “founding patron” subscription that provides people with access to events and updates about the project.

Here’s their pitch, in broad strokes: They want to purchase a handful of parcels in Manchester’s northwestern corner, in an area named Hackett Hill that was considered a few years ago as the potential site of a corporate office park. All the lots together total about 250 acres.

“Let's be honest, Boston's the center of the universe, so let's make Manchester the center of the biotech universe. " said Ryan Lambert, in August. He was speaking alongside the rest of the team at a summit the quartet put on, appropriately named the “Freedom Summit.” They unveiled their plan for the village during the summit’s final session, following two days of talks on topics like biotech, energy, AI and more.

Kate Dario / NHPR Rae Lambert, Ryan Lambert, Ben Sachs and Jeremy Hitchcock at the Freedom Summit earlier this year.

Mock-ups submitted to the city envision a mix of townhomes and apartments walking distance from office space and state-of-the art labs, as well as a hearty slate of amenities ranging from cold plunges and saunas to 3-d printers, cafes and podcast studios. The team imagines robust community programming, like hackathons, CEO fireside chats and lots of parties.

“I would like to see myself as the Martha Stewart of tech,” Rae Lambert said, also at the Freedom Summit.

Rae Lambert said the team first came up with the idea when she was telling Jeremy Hitchcock about her dream of retiring in a “hacker hotel.” He said her dream didn’t need to wait decades: they could build something for themselves and their community of fellow “founders” right now.

“We're not just going to live there. We are going to die there,” she said.

NHPR Images from the Freedom Village proposal submitted to Manchester’s Lands and Buildings Committee. According to the proposal, homes would range from $400k - 800k.

They want the place to be multi-generational, with grandparents, couples and children, not just single men working in tech. Lambert said she is worried that, if not, she will “be the only Wendy in a sea of lost boys who never change the f—ing sponge.”

For educating residents under 18, she tossed out ideas for homeschooling or an Alpha School “situation,” a private-education company that claims to use artificial intelligence to condense all the learning of a normal school day into two hours.

The group’s optimism about technology seems like a facet of a by-gone era. Just recently in New Hampshire, politicians in both parties raised concerns about AI and data centers, and voters nationally united on ballot measures to limit data center development. In August, social media giant Meta was ordered to pay more than $200 million to state residents as part of a $17 billion multi-state deal that resolved lawsuits alleging the company's platforms harmed young people’s mental health. In 2025, a statewide law banned cellphones during the school day.

But the group’s picture of life in Freedom Village sounds immune from these concerns.

“Something we've talked about is if there's a hundred people that live at Freedom Village that are builders, and smart people like everyone here,” Rae Lambert said, addressing the Summit crowd. “There could be two workshops a week of just learning how to weld, learning how to do metal forming, learning how to use AI, learning about architecture.”

A one-time payment of $1500 makes someone a “founding patron” of the village, with access to weekly updates of the development, invitations to “intimate gatherings” and guest passes to selected events.

The team said homes would cost between $400,000 and $800,000 and rent would fall between $2,200 to $3,500. They hoped to have the village open within about 3 years.

But, right now, all of these ideas are still just on the vision board. Or, as Jeremy Hitchcock put it, they are “still moving from a feasibility into an execution phase.”

Making their ideas a reality will require a lot of ingenuity. That’s because, the team said, there are very few models of similar communities anywhere in the world.

According to a newsletter sent on Sept. 29, there’s one in Kazakhstan — it was originally intended for Singapore, but was “kicked out” for reasons not specified in the email — one in Uruguay, another in Honduras, and a much-delayed proposed one in rural California.

And since the city of Manchester owns the land the village wants, city officials will have to sign off on any deal. And government processes are basically, by design, the antithesis of “move fast and break things.”

NHPR The project proposal for Freedom Village contains two possible layouts, one that favors more homes,

The team met the reality of local government when they presented their plans to the Manchester Board of Aldermen’s Lands and Buildings subcommittee on Oct. 20. They were hoping the city would agree to a direct sale.

Instead, officials peppered them with a lot of questions.

“In all of the correspondence, I didn't see any offer of a purchase price. What is the offer that you're actually making?” asked Alderman June Trisciani.

“How do you plan on dealing with all of the obstacles that have thwarted all of the other plans before that have come?” asked Alderman Edward Sapienza, referring to the numerous other projects pitched over the years for Hackett Hill that never ended up breaking ground.

“What type of portfolio or prior experience would you bring to the table that could help justify a project of this scale?” asked Alderman Bryce Kaw-uh.

The team and their attorney Garth Corriveau responded to the inquiries: they said they did not have enough information yet to name a purchase price; they said they felt excited to take on difficult site work; and they said Hitchcock had more than a dozen real estate developments under his belt and Sachs is a “world-class architect.”

“And then Ryan and I are tech startup community builder people,” Rae Lambert said. “I have an email list of 150,000 tech people.”

After a private discussion, the aldermen didn’t go for a direct sale. Instead, they would consider opening up the parcels to a public sale, where there could be multiple bidders.

After the meeting, the Freedom Village team said they worried that process would slow their plan down, potentially by a few months, but they remain committed to the Hackett Hill property and are eager to begin building.

“We could put this land to work and start creating more jobs and attracting more founders to stay,” Rae Lambert said.