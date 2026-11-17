Vermont’s regular deer season kicked off on Saturday, and for the first time in almost 40 years, hunters can now obtain a permit to shoot a deer without antlers — including does — with a rifle.

Previously, most hunters were only allowed to harvest antlerless deer during archery season and muzzleloader season, which requires a different kind of gun and is far less popular than rifle hunting. Novice and youth hunters were allowed to shoot antlerless deer.

Now, hunters can obtain an antlerless deer permit for a specific area of the state and use it during the rifle season. Biologists with the state say the change is needed to control Vermont’s deer population.

But at the West Enosburg Country Store, a popular weigh station in Franklin County, hunters were divided over whether the change is a good thing.

“My understanding is that for a healthy herd, the numbers per acre need to match the available habitat,” said Eric Hubbard of Swanton, who supports the change. “Steps are being taken to keep those numbers where the deer can thrive, and we’re just not accomplishing that with just archery and muzzleloader.”

But other hunters worried that allowing people to hunt antlerless deer during rifle season will reduce the deer population too much.

It’s one of a handful of rules the Fish and Wildlife Board has changed this year.

Among other changes, hunters have a new opportunity to qualify to try to shoot a second buck during a subsequent season within the same year. There is also a new archery season for antlerless deer in September for certain areas where state scientists say the deer population is growing and is hard to manage.

Abagael Giles / Vermont Public The West Enosburg Country Store is a popular weigh station in Franklin County. Hunters showed up in a steady stream on the opening day of rifle season.

“We’re doing this to give hunters more hunting opportunity, to keep them out in the woods, but also to incentivize hunters to take more antlerless deer,” said state deer biologist Nick Fortin in an informational video released by the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife.

State biologists say the changes are necessary because there are more deer than there is quality habitat to support them in some parts of Vermont, namely the Champlain Valley and Champlain Islands.

This hurts forests’ ability to regenerate, can make deer themselves smaller and less healthy and

makes ticks more abundant.

Right now, the department says there just aren’t enough muzzleloader hunters to harvest the number of antlerless deer necessary to keep the deer population closer to the state’s targets.

A 2024 survey conducted by Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife found that hunters in the state were fairly split on whether people should be able to shoot antlerless deer during rifle season. Hunters in southern Vermont were most opposed to the concept.

Strikingly, there also appeared to be a generational divide in attitudes, with most hunters 65 and over opposed to hunting antlerless deer and those under 55 more likely to support the expanded season.

Joey Bransfield got an eight-pointer Saturday. He doesn’t hunt does himself, but isn’t opposed to making it easier for more people to pursue them, especially with how expensive food is these days.

“There’s some folks that want to feed their families,” he said. “If you’ve got a big family, it’s a lot cheaper to shoot a deer than going to the grocery store and buying it.”

Jamie Johnson of Enosburg Falls was at the West Enosburg Country Store to weigh his bear Saturday. He thinks only seniors should be allowed to shoot a doe during rifle season. “I don’t like it,” he said of the new regulations. “I think one deer, one buck, one doe is good.”

Some hunters who like to track deer through the snow up in the mountains during Vermont’s late muzzleloader season were also skeptical Saturday. Theirs is a style of hunting that’s getting harder to do in Vermont, as winters warm.

Taylor Johnson, Jamie’s son, is one of those hunters.

“I think shooting [does] in rifle is going to ruin it for people that like to hunt muzzleloader in the snow in the later hunting season,” he said. “I really enjoy tracking them in the snow, but I think it’s going to be really hard to find a doe or even get close to a deer during muzzleloader season after they’ve been shot at and the herd’s already been hurt during rifle.”

Vermont’s regular deer season runs for 16 days through Nov. 29 this year. The state expects hunters will harvest roughly 7,500 antlerless deer.

