More than 10 years after PFAS contamination was first found in Merrimack and neighboring communities , the Department of Environmental Services has made strides in providing safe and clean drinking water to impacted residents, but some are still relying on bottled water deliveries.

Merrimack installed a treatment system to filter out PFAS from public water , but many homes there and around New Hampshire get their drinking water from private wells, so those properties either need their own filtration system or new connections to the municipal water system. Meeting this goal is still a work in progress, the Department of Environmental Services said at a presentation in Merrimack Monday night.

Department of Environmental Services officials hosted a presentation in Merrimack Monday night, summarizing the past decade of their remediation efforts and their future plans. Mike Wimsatt, who leads DES Waste Management Division, said the state has made “great strides” in providing residents with safe drinking water, but it “has a lot of work to do yet.”

“We've provided water in the region to thousands of homes through treatment of public water supply, through connection of an additional thousand homes to, uh, public water systems that weren't previously connected to a water system and to about a thousand point of entry treatment units that have been installed within the in the study area,” he said.

Officials say the contamination was caused by airborne emissions from the former Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics manufacturing plant, where PFAS was used in industrial fabric coating processes beginning in the 1980s. The plant stopped manufacturing in 2024 .

PFAS are commonly referred to as “forever chemicals” because their chemistry makes them hard to break down and they can linger in the environment and body well beyond initial exposure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the chemicals are linked to a wide range of health issues , including certain cancers, reproductive challenges, high cholesterol, thyroid and liver disease, among others.

In 2018, the state and Saint-Gobain entered a consent decree that made the company permanently responsible for providing alternative drinking water for people within a 64-square-mile zone, which officials said contains about 19,000 properties.

Remediation efforts have focused on treating public water to filter out PFAS and providing homes whose water exceeded the established 70 parts per trillion with alternative mechanisms for getting water. In the interim, this means providing bottled water, while the state works on long-term solutions like hooking up homes on private wells to public water systems or installing point-of-entry water treatment systems, said Andy Fuller, a senior hydrologist within the state’s Hazardous Waste Remediation Bureau.

As of July, more than 860 properties within the consent decree boundary have received either home treatment systems or municipal waterline extensions. New connections to municipal water have happened in Merrimack, Bedford and Litchfield, according to DES .

The state is continuing to conduct widespread groundwater and drinking water testing within the zone to monitor any PFAS spread. Fuller said monitoring is also focusing on the now-demolished factory’s location, where it’s also testing soil.

Other efforts include plans to connect 350 properties in Londonderry , the last town to reach a remediation plan with Saint-Gobain, to a water line over the next three to four years.