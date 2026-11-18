NASA’s Voyager 1 has become the first human-made object to travel a full light-day from Earth, marking another milestone in its record-breaking journey through space.

With more than 16 billion miles separating Voyager 1 and Earth, communications between the spacecraft and our planet now take 24 hours each way.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Jim Garvin, chief scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, about the milestone.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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