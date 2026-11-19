A lockdown at Quinnipiac University was lifted early Friday morning after a lockdown amid reports of a possible gunman on campus.

The university canceled classes Friday. Other university events may continue as scheduled, according to the university.

Police are investigating whether what happened was a swatting incident, officials said.

After Hamden Police received a call about a person with a gun on the Mount Carmel campus, the university activated its emergency alert system, and issued a shelter-in-place order, officials said.

There was a heavy police presence on campus as officers were searching buildings.

The FBI assisted several agencies, including Quinnipiac’s public safety team, Hamden Police, and the Connecticut Special Weapons and Tactics team.

Law enforcement also investigated claims and images posted on social media, school officials said.

“We understand that there are questions about whether this was a swatting incident – a false report designed to create the kind of police response we experienced,” Marie Hardin, the university president, said in a statement. “The police will investigate that possibility. In the meantime, we are grateful that no one was physically harmed.”

Jayvon Norman and Tayvion Simmons, Quinnipiac freshmen, were playing basketball on campus Thursday evening when they got a text about a lockdown.

"We kind of didn't take it serious at first," Simmons said. "We kept playing, but then we kind of locked in and stopped playing."

Then they barricaded the door and hid in a corner.

"We were really scared," Norman said.

The university said counselors will be available to meet with students in person and via Zoom.

Quinnipiac is located about 10 miles north of downtown New Haven.

This is a developing story.

