The total number of cases of flu remain low across much of New Hampshire, though hospital visits for respiratory illness are going up.

Flu season peaks between December and February, and health officials track both positive flu tests, and the rate of patients seeking hospital care for acute respiratory illness, which can include COVID-19, RSV, and pneumonia.

As of last week, Rockingham County is the only county in the state with a high level of respiratory illness, Belknap has a moderate level of illness, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

The state health department has identified four flu-related deaths and six COVID-19-related deaths so far this flu season.