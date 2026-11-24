Vermont public health officials have confirmed additional cases of measles in Orleans County, bringing the state’s current tally to 13. The health department first reported multiple connected cases of the virus earlier this month.

This is the first outbreak of measles state officials say they’ve seen in Vermont since at least 2000, although the health department also emphasized Tuesday that the risk to the general public remains low for now.

All of the cases so far have occurred within connected households. People in these households were not vaccinated against measles and were initially exposed during out-of-state travel to an area of the country experiencing an outbreak, according to the health department.

Emily Mosites, Vermont’s state epidemiologist for infectious disease, said health officials haven’t yet identified an instance when people outside those households might have been exposed during this outbreak. And if they do, she said they’ll let the public know.

“We want to share as much information as we have to make sure people can keep themselves safe,” she said.

Until recently, measles cases were extraordinarily rare in Vermont. In the 2010s, for example, the state saw only two cases of the disease — one in 2011, and another in 2018. But measles has come roaring back in the United States as vaccination rates decline, and cases in the Green Mountain State have been ticking up accordingly. In 2024, there were two cases. In 2025, another two.

Just last week, the Pan American Health Organization, a global public health agency, announced the United States had officially lost its measles elimination status, a designation given to countries that have not had continuous spread of the disease for over a year.

Vermont health officials say it’s no coincidence that the state’s first outbreak in a generation is occurring at the same time as measles is officially declared endemic in the United States.

“In a way, it's somewhat expected,” Mosites said.

Measles is extremely contagious and spreads through the air. It can lead to dangerous and even fatal complications, like brain swelling and pneumonia, especially in young children and those who aren’t vaccinated. About 1 in 5 unvaccinated people who get measles are hospitalized, according to the CDC.

There is no cure for measles, but research shows the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is well over 90% effective at preventing the disease. Health officials are urging Vermonters to make sure they and their families are vaccinated, and have begun publicizing a list of resources to help people check their status and access vaccinations if they need it.

Statewide, about 94% of children are vaccinated against measles by the time they enter kindergarten, according to state data. Public health officials generally aim for 95% of people to be vaccinated, because that’s the threshold at which the virus has difficulty establishing a foothold in a community.

Actual immunization rates vary widely in each region and school, and vaccination rates for all standard childhood vaccines are generally lower than the statewide average in the Northeast Kingdom, including Orleans County. And, mirroring national trends, pediatricians across Vermont say they’ve seen growing vaccine hesitancy or refusal among the families they treat in recent years.

But now that measles has arrived in their backyard, physicians say that some families who were hesitant about vaccination are giving doctors the go-ahead to administer the measles shot to their children.

“I'm really seeing a lot of interest in learning more, which makes me really hopeful,” said Alexandra Bannach, a pediatrician at North Country Hospital in Newport.

Children typically first receive their first dose of the MMR vaccine when they are 12 months old and a second between the ages of 4 and 6. But state health officials say parents in Orleans County may want to discuss an early dose for infants 6 to 11 months old with their healthcare provider.

St. Albans pediatrician Tracy Tyson said quite a few parents have started asking for those early doses.

“Parents are scared. They are traveling for the holidays. We know that future outbreaks are going to occur,” said Tyson, who also serves as the Vermont chapter president of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Generally, Tyson said she tells parents, whether they’re in Orleans County or elsewhere, that they can “absolutely” vaccinate early. There’s no risk to vaccinating a child early with the MMR vaccine. It’s just that the vaccine is less reliably effective at that age, so those who get an early shot will need a booster.

