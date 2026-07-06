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11th Annual RVCC Golf Tournament

11th Annual RVCC Golf Tournament

River Valley Counseling Center (RVCC), a member of ServiceNet, will hold its 11th Annual Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 18, at East Mountain Country Club in Westfield, and the stakes are more than a good round of golf.

The cost per golfer is $125 and includes golf cart rental, lunch, dinner, and prizes. There will also be a raffle and contests on the course. Registration will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. “shotgun start,” meaning all groups will tee off simultaneously. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

All proceeds will directly support RVCC’s youth mental health programs, including the Children’s Behavioral Health Initiative (CBHI) and School-Based Outpatient Therapy Services. Both programs are designed to meet young people where they are, sending therapists into homes and placing them inside local schools so that more families can get the support they need. For many children and teens, these programs are the difference between getting help or going without.

East Mountain Country Club
125
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

River Valley Counseling Center
communications@servicenet.org
https://www.rvccinc.org/golf/
East Mountain Country Club
1458 E Mountain Rd
Westfield, Massachusetts 01085