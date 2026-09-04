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2026 Celebration of Excellence & Worcester County Mechanics Association 183rd Annual Meeting

2026 Celebration of Excellence & Worcester County Mechanics Association 183rd Annual Meeting

Tuesday, September 29
Open to the public
FREE to attend - Registration Required

4:30 PM  Registration & Networking

5:00 PM  Program
                    Annual Report
                    Presentation of the Master Mechanic Award to Kathleen M. Gagne

6-7 PM    Cocktail Reception

Register HERE

Mechanics Hall
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mechanics Hall
5087525608
ccarney@mechanicshall.org
https://mechanicshall.org/

Artist Group Info

Mechanics Hall
Mechanics Hall
321 Main Street
Worcester, Massachusetts 01608
508-752-5608
info@mechanicshall.org
https://mechanicshall.org