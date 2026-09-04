2026 Celebration of Excellence & Worcester County Mechanics Association 183rd Annual Meeting
2026 Celebration of Excellence & Worcester County Mechanics Association 183rd Annual Meeting
Tuesday, September 29
Open to the public
FREE to attend - Registration Required
4:30 PM Registration & Networking
5:00 PM Program
Annual Report
Presentation of the Master Mechanic Award to Kathleen M. Gagne
6-7 PM Cocktail Reception
Register HERE
Mechanics Hall
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Mechanics Hall
5087525608
ccarney@mechanicshall.org
Artist Group Info
Mechanics Hall
321 Main StreetWorcester, Massachusetts 01608
508-752-5608
info@mechanicshall.org