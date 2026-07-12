© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2026 DVAA Summer Members Exhibit

2026 DVAA Summer Members Exhibit

We're thrilled to share that we are moving to a brand-new home,
leaving Northfield with gratitude and arriving in Bernardston with excitement.
Please join us for our grand opening on Sunday, July 19, from 3-6pm.
showcasing an exhibition of original artwork by our talented DVAA members
as well as beautiful, handcrafted items in our gift shop.
Check our website for more details, https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/

Fiddleheads Gallery
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Deerfield Valley Art Association
margedvaa@gmail.com
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/
Fiddleheads Gallery
105 Main Street
Northfield, Massachusetts 01360
margedvaa@gmail.com
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/