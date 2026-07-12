2026 DVAA Summer Members Exhibit

We're thrilled to share that we are moving to a brand-new home,

leaving Northfield with gratitude and arriving in Bernardston with excitement.

Please join us for our grand opening on Sunday, July 19, from 3-6pm.

showcasing an exhibition of original artwork by our talented DVAA members

as well as beautiful, handcrafted items in our gift shop.

Check our website for more details, https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/

