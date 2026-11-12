2026 Shutesbury Holiday Shop

Fri, Dec 04, 2026 , 6:00pm-9:00pm

Sat, Dec 05, 2026, 10:00am-6:00pm

Sun, Dec 06, 2026, 10:00am-6:00pm

Location

Shutesbury Athletic Club

282 Wendell Rd.

Shutesbury, MA

413-259-1474

The stupendously successful Shutesbury Holiday Shop is back for 2026! Open for just three days a year, this magical gift shop features a stunning selection of unique handmade work from over 40 talented local artisans. It’s a celebration of creativity and community! Cash or check is preferred. Credit cards are accepted. ATM on the premises. Buy local, buy handmade, and support our creative economy! Opening nights also feature a hearty dinner of Soups and Stews, a benefit for the Friends of the Shutesbury Public Library.

The Shutesbury Holiday Shop co-founding team works hard to make sure this juried seasonal shop includes a wide variety of beautifully handmade gifts, all created by talented individuals in our local community. This year our artists range in age from fifth grade to their eighties. From the moment our customers walk in they are dazzled by the sensational array of gift giving options. There will be a variety of jewelry, unpaper towels and unsponges, wood crafts, ornaments, candles, amazing pottery, and so much more! Textile arts, including quilts, hats, scarves, crocheted critters, children’s clothing, Christmas stockings, embroidery, sashiko, and tie dyes will be throughout the space. Customers will also find soaps, herbal healing products, candles, sweets, teas, jams and jellies and vinegars. The 2026 Shop will also feature originals and prints by local artists and photographers, many of whom will also have postcards of their work for sale.

Something for everyone!

A complete list of participating artisans can be found at www.shutesburyshops.wixsite.com/holidayshop or www.facebook.com/ShutesburyHolidayShop

The Shutesbury Holiday Shop was founded in 2012 to provide a welcoming venue for talented members of our local community to sell their work and to create a one-stop shopping experience for people who enjoy buying handmade goods for the holidays. It is a celebration of the entire community and sparkles with the spirit of the season.

Questions? Please contact shutesburyholidayshop@gmail.com

