24th Annual Northampton Education Foundation Adult Spelling Bee

The Northampton Education Foundation (NEF) will hold the 24th Annual Adult Spelling Bee on Wednesday, October 21 at BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity, 130 Pine Street, Florence, MA. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the Bee begins at 6:00 p.m.

This family-friendly event is free, but due to capacity regulations, attendees must register in advance at the Bombyx website. Walk-up entry will be available if we haven’t reached capacity.

Each year, the Spelling Bee raises about $14,000 to support NEF’s Small Grants to Educators program. These grants fund the development of creative and innovative teaching and learning initiatives in the Northampton Public Schools and Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School. In the 2025-26 school year NEF awarded 22 grants totalling $66,772 across all grade levels and content areas.

Up to 40 teams of three adults will compete for awards in spelling, costume, and humor.

Local businesses, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to sponsor the event and enter teams to compete. NEF can also match teams with sponsors for those who have formed a team and need a sponsor. Teams can also opt in to peer-to-peer fundraising, raising additional funds from friends and family! Prizes will be awarded to the Honey Bees—the teams that bring in the highest amounts. Sign up to sponsor and/or register a team at northamptoneducation.org/community-events/adult-spelling-bee.