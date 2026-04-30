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4th Annual UMass Animated Film Festival

4th Annual UMass Animated Film Festival

Join us for a celebration of student animation! Friday, May 8, is the 4th Annual UMass Animated Film Festival, organized by the UMass Animation Collective. This year's festival will feature a Q & A with the filmmakers and a faculty-juried awards ceremony with cash prizes! Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Still from Live a Little by Reiley Young '26

UMass Amherst Integrative Learning Center S240
06:30 PM - 08:15 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026

Event Supported By

UMass Animation Collective & the UMass Art Department
https://www.umass.edu/art/events/umass-animation-festival-returns-may-8th-0
UMass Amherst Integrative Learning Center S240