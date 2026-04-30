4th Annual UMass Animated Film Festival
4th Annual UMass Animated Film Festival
Join us for a celebration of student animation! Friday, May 8, is the 4th Annual UMass Animated Film Festival, organized by the UMass Animation Collective. This year's festival will feature a Q & A with the filmmakers and a faculty-juried awards ceremony with cash prizes! Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
Still from Live a Little by Reiley Young '26
UMass Amherst Integrative Learning Center S240
06:30 PM - 08:15 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
UMass Animation Collective & the UMass Art Department
UMass Amherst Integrative Learning Center S240