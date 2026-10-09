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6 Brick's Haunted Bar Takeover at White Lion Brewing Company

6 Brick's Haunted Bar Takeover at White Lion Brewing Company

6 Brick’s Cannabis Dispensary will celebrate Halloween with its Haunted Bar Takeover at White Lion Brewing Company, bringing together customers, budtenders, cannabis brands, and community partners for an evening of Halloween festivities, entertainment, and community connection in downtown Springfield.

"The Haunted Bar Takeover is our way of saying thank you to the customers and the city that built 6 Brick's. Downtown Springfield deserves nights like this one, where people come out, support local businesses, and enjoy each other," said Payton Shubrick, CEO and Founder of 6 Brick's.

The event will feature light appetizers, a complimentary drink ticket, music, a photo booth, a costume contest, community raffles, and additional Halloween activities. The Haunted Bar Takeover reflects 6 Brick’s People, Plant, and Purpose mission, creating an opportunity to celebrate the local cannabis industry while fostering connections throughout the community. The event is also sponsored by Farmer’s Cut, Holiday, Betty’s Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Rove, and Treeworks.

Advance registration is available at:

https://events.farechild.com/event/6abd1f768b76d3f7c011a537/6-brick's-haunted-bar-takeover

White Lion Brewery
08:00 PM - 01:00 AM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

6 Brick's
(413) 285-8115
https://6bricks.com/
White Lion Brewery
1500 Main Street
Springfield, Massachusetts 01103
(413) 455-0820
https://www.whitelionbrewing.com/