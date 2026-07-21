Returning for its 8th year, the annual Art of Brewing Festival offers guests a chance to sample the best craft brews in the region. Spend an afternoon with friends and families all while sampling local and regional beer, cider, distilled drinks, and even coffee! Enjoy delicious food from local eateries and start a friendly competition with some lawn games. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and relax on a perfect Berkshire summer day.

This event is rain or shine.

21 + for Tasting – All ages Welcome for games, food and art appreciation!

Each ticket buyer receives unlimited samples and a commemorative tasting glass.

For more information, including a list of vendors, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/8th-annual-art-of-brewing-festival/