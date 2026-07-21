8th Annual Art of Brewing Festival
8th Annual Art of Brewing Festival
Returning for its 8th year, the annual Art of Brewing Festival offers guests a chance to sample the best craft brews in the region. Spend an afternoon with friends and families all while sampling local and regional beer, cider, distilled drinks, and even coffee! Enjoy delicious food from local eateries and start a friendly competition with some lawn games. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and relax on a perfect Berkshire summer day.
This event is rain or shine.
21 + for Tasting – All ages Welcome for games, food and art appreciation!
Each ticket buyer receives unlimited samples and a commemorative tasting glass.
For more information, including a list of vendors, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/8th-annual-art-of-brewing-festival/
Norman Rockwell Museum
$45 Not-Yet a Member Ticket $30 NRM Member Ticket $20 Not-Yet a Member Designated Driver Ticket Free NRM Member Designated Driver Ticket
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Norman Rockwell Museum
(413) 298-4100
normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org
Artist Group Info
normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org
Norman Rockwell Museum
9 Glendale RdStockbridge , Massachusetts 01262
(413) 298-4100
normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org