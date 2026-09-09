A Catalogue of Enthusiasms: An Artist Talk with Rachel Stratton

As a part of Windsor Art Center's exhibit "Art and Influence," Rachel Stratton from the Wadsworth will discuss Max Coyer and the Old Masters.

Rachel Stratton is the Interim Emily Hall Tremaine Assistant Curator for Contemporary Art at The Wadsworth in Hartford, Connecticut. Her curating and scholarship span twentieth- and twenty-first-century art, with particular interests in the intersections of art, science, and politics; migration and diasporic histories; and the work of women artists. Her recent exhibition projects include Isaac Julien: Lina Bo Bardi—A Marvellous Entanglement (Yale Architecture Gallery, 2023), Gwen John: Strange Beauties (Yale Center for British Art and other venues, 2026–27), and Taking Shape: Contemporary Art in 3D (The Wadsworth, 2026).

