A Drag Revue Royale by Red Cat Kitchen

Red Cat Kitchen is proud to present: A Drag Revue Royale.

This year's Pride Brunch breaks new ground with an unforgettable lineup featuring live cabaret, captivating performances, kings & queens, comedy, impressive choreography, dips, splits, and more.

You can even join the action yourselves in our audience lip-sync battle.

This is one Pride event you won't want to miss. We look forward to welcoming and celebrating with you!

Tickets available online at: www.RedCatKitchen.com by clicking 'Order Online'