A Drag Revue Royale by Red Cat Kitchen
A Drag Revue Royale by Red Cat Kitchen
Red Cat Kitchen is proud to present: A Drag Revue Royale.
This year's Pride Brunch breaks new ground with an unforgettable lineup featuring live cabaret, captivating performances, kings & queens, comedy, impressive choreography, dips, splits, and more.
You can even join the action yourselves in our audience lip-sync battle.
This is one Pride event you won't want to miss. We look forward to welcoming and celebrating with you!
Tickets available online at: www.RedCatKitchen.com by clicking 'Order Online'
Red Cat Kitchen
Every week through Jun 14, 2026.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 01:30 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 01:30 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Red Cat Kitchen
6 Circuit AveOak Bluffs, Massachusetts 02557