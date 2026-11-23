A Holiday Concert and More
A Holiday Concert and More
The Federated Church on Route 2 in Charlemont will welcome community members for an afternoon of seasonal fun on Sunday, December 6. At 2 p.m., soprano Tinky Weisblat and pianist Jerry Noble will present a program of holiday and winter songs, from “Hanukkah Honey” to “Silent Night.”
The concert will be followed at 3:30 by refreshments and caroling in the church social room and the lighting of the church’s Christmas tree.
The afternoon is free, although donations to Good Neighbors Food Pantry are welcome. For more information, call Tinky at 413-339-4747.
Charlemont Federated Church
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Charlemont Federated Church
4133394294
drtinky@earthlink.net
Artist Group Info
Tinky Weisblat
drtinky@earthlink.net
Charlemont Federated Church
175 Main Street (Route 2)Charlemont, Massachusetts 01339
4133394747
drtinky@earthlink.net