A Place For Us: A Cappella Benefit for Voting Rights

On Wednesday, August 5, at 6:30 PM the Unitarian Society of Northampton welcomes Cape Harmony (www.capeharmony.org) a summer ensemble of ten college-aged a cappella singers chosen by audition from across the nation. The suggested donation is $20, sliding scale. This year half the proceeds will benefit the Movement Voter Fund a non-partisan, 501(c)3 organization that distributes grants to nonprofits working for ballot access, voter registration and voter turnout.

Cape Harmony's 2026 repertoire includes Locked out of Heaven (OPB Bruno Mars) • Daydreaming (OPB Aretha Franklin) • Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now (OPB Starship) • I Heard It Through The Grapevine (OPB Marvin Gaye) • True Colors (OPB Cyndi Lauper) • As (OPB Stevie Wonder) • It's All Coming Back to Me Now (OPB Céline Dion) • bye (OPB Ariana Grande) • Ain't No Sunshine (Bill Withers) • Midnight Sun (OPB Zara Larsson) • Never Can Say Goodbye (OPB The Jackson 5) • Zero to Hero (from Disney's Hercules) • Feeling Good (OPB Nina Simone) • Wide Awake (OPB Katy Perry) • Don't Speak (OPB No Doubt) • Call Me (OPB Blondie) • You and I (OPB Lady Gaga) • This Love (OPB Maroon 5) • A Sunday Kind of Love (OPB Etta James) • Love Shack (OPB The B-52s)