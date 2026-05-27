A Spectacular Night of Blues featuring Hometown Blues Queen Joanna Connor plus special performance by Blues Legend JC Smith joined by Worcester’s own The Metrons
A Spectacular Night of Blues featuring Hometown Blues Queen Joanna Connor plus special performance by Blues Legend JC Smith joined by Worcester’s own The Metrons
Mechanics Hall is excited to welcome internationally acclaimed guitarist and vocalist Joanna Connor for a powerful night of blues in The Great Hall. Known for her explosive slide guitar work and high-energy performances, Connor brings a bold, modern edge to traditional blues—delivering a live show that feels every bit as intense and electrifying as a rock concert.
With early roots in Worcester, this performance feels especially meaningful as Joanna Connor makes her debut on the Mechanics Hall stage.
Mechanics Hall
$27-$48
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Mechanics Hall
5087525608
ccarney@mechanicshall.org
Artist Group Info
JBode@mechanicshall.org
Mechanics Hall
321 Main StreetWorcester, Massachusetts 01608
508-752-5608
info@mechanicshall.org