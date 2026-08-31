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A Touch of Whimsy: art that makes you smile at Fiddleheads Gallery

A Touch of Whimsy: art that makes you smile at Fiddleheads Gallery

In need of a little joy? A Touch of Whimsy presents whimsical work by New England artists and includes paintings, mixed media, fiber art, photography, wood, glass, and metal. This annual show is a viewer and artist favorite. It’s guaranteed to make you smile! Check our website for more details, https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/

Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 25, 2026.

Event Supported By

Deerfield Valley Art Association
margedvaa@gmail.com
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association
105 Main Street
Northfield, Massachusetts 01360
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/