A Visit from General & Mrs. Ulysses S. Grant

The May open house at the Thomas Smith House will take place from 12-3pm.

A presentation by General and Mrs. Grant will begin at 1 pm.

After a brief introduction and survey of the General’s life by Mrs. Julia D. Grant, the engagements, habits and contributions of the great Civil War general will be explored by Sam Grant through the use of lively and often humorous anecdotes, letters and impressions of the times.

A highly acclaimed academic and motivational speaker, film producer, and United States Navy veteran, Sam Grant has dedicated more than twenty years to understanding, portraying, and honoring Ulysses S. Grant. His inspiring and informative presentation will leave you with the overwhelming feeling that you have experienced the true General Grant, up close and personal, as history should be.

The National Register-listed Thomas Smith House and its preserved 1920s garage will also be open for tours.

This event is free and open to the public. Please bring a lawn chair.

This program is supported in part by a grant from the Agawam Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.