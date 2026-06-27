African Community Festival 2026

Join us in celebrating the richness of Afro-Diaspora culture at this vibrant, family-friendly community event featuring music, food, art, and folk dance. Enjoy live band performances, cultural exhibits, global cuisine, and activities for all ages, including virtual reality rides and hands-on cultural activities.

What to expect:

• Vibrant cultural marketplace

• Food vendors serving American & Diasporan cuisine

• Live Congolese Band by Orchestre Moto

• Jollof Wars culinary showcase

• Cultural Fashion Show

• Senegalese folk dance

• Board games and interactive activities

• Virtual reality rides

• Free face painting and kids’ activities

• Free backpack giveaway (while supplies last)

All are welcome to join in a joyful, inclusive celebration of culture and community. Rain or shine — don’t miss it!