African Community Festival 2026
African Community Festival 2026
Join us in celebrating the richness of Afro-Diaspora culture at this vibrant, family-friendly community event featuring music, food, art, and folk dance. Enjoy live band performances, cultural exhibits, global cuisine, and activities for all ages, including virtual reality rides and hands-on cultural activities.
What to expect:
• Vibrant cultural marketplace
• Food vendors serving American & Diasporan cuisine
• Live Congolese Band by Orchestre Moto
• Jollof Wars culinary showcase
• Cultural Fashion Show
• Senegalese folk dance
• Board games and interactive activities
• Virtual reality rides
• Free face painting and kids’ activities
• Free backpack giveaway (while supplies last)
All are welcome to join in a joyful, inclusive celebration of culture and community. Rain or shine — don’t miss it!