© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

African Rhythms Sextet with Billy Hart

African Rhythms Sextet with Billy Hart

African Rhythms Sextet with Billy Hart

Saturday, October 17 @ 7:30 pm

Honoring the centennial of NEA Jazz Master, Randy Weston, the African Rhythms Alumni Quintet reunites members of his legendary ensemble under the direction of T.K. Blue with special guest, legendary drummer Billy Hart.

Celebrating Weston’s groundbreaking fusion of African musical traditions with jazz, the sextet carries forward his enduring artistic legacy.

This group is led by Weston’s long-time musical director, saxophonist, flautist, & composer T.K. Blue.

For this performance, Blue reunites many of the musicians who performed alongside Weston for decades— he will be joined by Chief Baba Neal Clark on African percussion; Alex Blake, bass; Ku-Umba Frank Lacy, trombone; Sharp Radway, piano; & special guest Billy Hart, drums.

Randy Weston was a pioneer in recognizing the importance of African culture as the seed and root of American Jazz Music.

Sponsored by David Snyder & Sarah Coffey of Guilford Sound.

$25+ general admission (sliding scale)
Donations for livestream welcome.

For accessibility support please call in advance.

802 254 9088 ext. 1
eugene@vtjazz.org
www.vtjazz.org

Vermont Jazz Center
72 Cotton Mill Hill #222
Brattleboro, VT 05301

Vermont Jazz Center
$25-60
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Vermont Jazz Center
8022549088
gingervjc@gmail.com
www.vtjazz.org
Vermont Jazz Center
72 Cotton Mill Hill #222
Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
8022549088
gingervjc@gmail.com
www.vtjazz.org