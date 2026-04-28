After Hours: Celebrating the New American Art Galleries
After Hours: Celebrating the New American Art Galleries
This spring, celebrate the Worcester Art Museum’s newly unveiled American Art Galleries (opening April 25) during an unforgettable night out with music, drinks, and your fellow art lovers!
The transformed new galleries showcase more than 130 works of art, with rarely seen pieces alongside returning visitor favorites. Draw connections between different time periods and artistic voices, and explore reimagined thematic displays that address the achievements, complexities, and enduring relevance of American art and history.
Worcester Art Museum
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
Worcester Art Museum
Artist Group Info
adamfaucher@worcesterart.org
Worcester Art Museum
55 Salisbury St.Worcester, Massachusetts 01609