After Hours: Celebrating the New American Art Galleries

This spring, celebrate the Worcester Art Museum’s newly unveiled American Art Galleries (opening April 25) during an unforgettable night out with music, drinks, and your fellow art lovers!

The transformed new galleries showcase more than 130 works of art, with rarely seen pieces alongside returning visitor favorites. Draw connections between different time periods and artistic voices, and explore reimagined thematic displays that address the achievements, complexities, and enduring relevance of American art and history.