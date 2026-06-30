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After Hours: “First Revelation of the Sovereign Queen”

After Hours: “First Revelation of the Sovereign Queen”

Celebrate the opening of the Worcester Art Museum’s new Wall at WAM installation! Meet Martine Gutierrez, the artist behind First Revelation of the Sovereign Queen, and enjoy a night out at the Museum with drinks, music, and more.

Martine Guttierez blurs the boundaries between performance, photography, and self-portraiture to create elaborate photographic artworks. For her Wall at WAM commission at the Worcester Art Museum, Gutierrez will draw inspiration from religious artworks across the Museum’s collection and from cultures spanning centuries and continents.

Worcester Art Museum
Free for Members, $5 plus admission for general public
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Worcester Art Museum

Artist Group Info

Martine Gutierrez
Worcester Art Museum
55 Salisbury St.
Worcester, Massachusetts 01609