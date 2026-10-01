After Hours: Ghosts in the Galleries

Haunt the galleries by candlelight at the Worcester Art Museum during a Halloween party to remember! Join us After Hours for a spellbinding night out in a sensationally spooky setting.

Enjoy special Halloween treats and activities, including:

- Candlelit tours of the galleries

- Tarot card readings with Suzil Von

- Costume contest*

- Themed drinks, light bites, and spooky sweets

- DJ

*Please note: For the safety of the art and guests, full face coverings, costumes with a large radius, glitter, and florals are not permitted in the Museum. Guests will be turned away at the door if their costumes do not meet our dress code standards.

Photo Credit: Eric Limon Photography