Mount Holyoke College Summer Theatre proudly presents “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, playing June 30th-July 11th in the Studio Theatre of Kendall Sports & Dance Complex.

Join us for the inaugural season of Summer Theatre as we embark on a thrilling journey aboard the legendary Orient Express. When a passenger is found murdered in his locked compartment, famed detective Hercule Poirot must unravel a web of secrets, lies, and hidden motives before the killer strikes again. Filled with suspense, glamour, and unforgettable twists, this Agatha Christie classic will keep audiences guessing until the very end.

This production is directed by Noah Ilya-Alexis Tuleja with Set Design by Alina Tschumakow, Costume Design by Jensen Glick, Lighting Design by Sam Skynner, Sound Design by Gillian Tomlinson.

Performance Dates and Times:

Tuesday, June 30th, 7:30pm

Wednesday, July 1st, 7:30pm

Thursday, July 2nd, 7:30pm

Friday, July 3rd, 2:00pm & 7:30pm

Wednesday, July 8th, 7:30pm

Thursday, July 9th, 7:30pm

Friday, July 10th, 7:30pm

Saturday, July 11th, 2:00pm & 7:30pm

Tickets: $15 General Admission | $25 Season Pass

For more information or to reserve tickets, please visit mhcsummertheatre.ludus.com or contact us at MHCSummerTheatres@MtHolyoke.edu.