Alan Dater Presents: The Nashville Sound

Robert Elfstrom & David Hoffman, 1h 10m

Released in 1972, this film comes from early in the career of local filmmaker Alan Dater, who served as the film’s sound recordist.

Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, and Loretta Lynn are among the country music stars featured in this concert film. Captured live onstage at the Ryman Auditorium during the Grand Ole Opry’s annual birthday celebration in October 1969, the film showcases performances straight from the source. It also offers a glimpse of notable sights around Nashville, providing a broader sense of the city’s musical roots.

Alan Dater will be present at the screening to introduce the film and take part in a discussion afterward.