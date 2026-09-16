Alasdair Fraser Band
Alasdair Fraser Band
The Alasdair Fraser Band brings together legendary Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser with sons Galen and Cameron Fraser and Galen’s Castilian wife, María San Miguel. Blending Scottish and Iberian traditions, the family quartet moves from fiery dance tunes and lyrical airs to original compositions, rich harmonies, and inventive string arrangements. Alasdair—hailed as “the Michael Jordan of Scottish fiddling”—brings virtuosity and joyful spontaneity to a vibrant sound rooted in heritage and alive in the present.
Next Stage Arts
$10-30
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
Artist Group Info
Alasdair Fraser Band
mail@alasdairfraser.com
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball HillPutney, Vermont 05346
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org