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Alex Clark | Jokes From The Brink | Stand-Up Comedy in Brattleboro

Alex Clark | Jokes From The Brink | Stand-Up Comedy in Brattleboro

Watch a 60-second sneak peek of the show: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/alexclarkcomedy/2190151

In from L.A. for one night only: Comedian Alex Clark returns to his New England roots to polish his next special.

From his father passing away on Halloween (in front of his sister dressed as a giant carrot) to his son racking up a $12,000 ER bill by roaring like a dinosaur, in Jokes From The Brink, Alex shares his unhinged life the only way a New Englander knows how: by ranting like a lunatic.

With 4 million YouTube subscribers and half a billion views for viral hits like Guns Explained with Cats, Alex has mastered funny ways of oversharing.  A four-time festival people's choice winner and Streamy nominee, his last stand-up tour sold out in 23 cities.

Reviews
“A gut-busting act”
“A genius at engaging the crowd”
“Fans have begged to bring Alex back”

Inspired by Robin Williams, Bill Burr, Mike Birbiglia, and a mountain of dinosaur-related medical debt, join Alex for the funniest breakdown in comedy history.  All proceeds will go to debt collectors. 

Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery
$22 Early Bird | $30 Advance | $40 Door
07:03 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery
139 Main St
Brattleboro, Vermont 05301
https://www.hookerdunhamtheater.org/