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American Stories Curator Talk: Service and Sacrifice

American Stories Curator Talk: Service and Sacrifice

American Stories Curator Talks

Spend a morning with our curators exploring Norman Rockwell Museum’s expansive and thought-provoking exhibition commemorating 250 years of America. Each session will focus on a theme drawn from the exhibition. This program occurs before public opening hours, providing a unique opportunity for reflection and enjoyment of the exhibition.

Service and Sacrifice – Chief Curator Stephanie Haboush Plunkett will describe how during times of war artists and illustrators have worked as reporters, makers of propaganda, and mythmakers. This session will consider the ethical responsibilities of artists – including Norman Rockwell and J. C. Leyendecker – involved in wartime image production and will pose questions about memory, accountability, and the relevance of wartime imagery in our society.

Limited space: reservations recommended.

Norman Rockwell Museum
$20 plus admission; $10 Members
09:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Norman Rockwell Museum
(413) 298-4100
normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org
http://www.nrm.org
Norman Rockwell Museum
9 Glendale Rd
Stockbridge , Massachusetts 01262
(413) 298-4100
normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org
http://nrm.org