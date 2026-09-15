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American Stories Curator Talk: The Natural World

American Stories Curator Talk: The Natural World

American Stories Curator Talks

Spend a morning with our curators exploring Norman Rockwell Museum’s expansive and thought-provoking exhibition commemorating 250 years of America. Each session will focus on a theme drawn from the exhibition.This program occurs before public opening hours, providing a unique opportunity for reflection and enjoyment of the exhibition.

The Natural World: Russell Lord, Chief of Curatorial Affairs, will examine the work of artists who chronicle the evolving relationship between Americans and the land they inhabit. The session will explore how the natural world is a mirror of cultural values and a record of human presence. In observance of Indigenous People’s Day, Lord will spotlight contemporary Indigenous artists including Kay Walking Stick and Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, whose work embodies a unique relationship to the natural world as well as artists including Norman Rockwell who explore the destruction of the environment and the displacement of native people.

Norman Rockwell Museum
20
09:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Norman Rockwell Museum
(413) 298-4100
normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org
http://www.nrm.org
Norman Rockwell Museum
9 Glendale Rd
Stockbridge , Massachusetts 01262
(413) 298-4100
normanrockwellmuseum@nrm.org
http://nrm.org