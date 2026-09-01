American Stories Curator Talk: The Power of Stories

Spend a morning with our curators exploring Norman Rockwell Museum’s expansive and thought-provoking exhibition commemorating 250 years of America. Each session will focus on a theme drawn from the exhibition. This program occurs before public opening hours, providing a unique opportunity for reflection and enjoyment of the exhibition.

The Power of Stories – Chief Curator Stephanie Haboush Plunkett will discuss how American literature and beloved characters – from Yankee Doodle to Jo March and Tom Sawyer –reflect both the aspirations and contradictions of their time. Plunkett will also look at how illustrators turn stories into visual narratives, enhancing an author’s words with images that make characters, settings and pivotal moments come to life. Featured authors and artists will include Louisa May Alcott, Horatio Alger Jr., Washington Irving, Norman Rockwell, and Mark Twain.