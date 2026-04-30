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An Evening with Wanda Houston

An Evening with Wanda Houston

The music department at First Church will present, as the final part of this year’s concert series, a special cabaret performance by outstanding jazz, R & B and New Orleans artist Wanda Houston. Houston, a Chicago native who has come to call the Berkshires “home” after touring internationally, is known throughout the region as the “Berkshire Diva”. Audience members will be able to experience the magic of this music at close range, and the relaxed atmosphere with the incredible voice of Wanda Houston with her band of brilliant players, should make for an enjoyable, exciting, inspired, unforgettable evening of amazing music.

First Church of Christ, Simsbury CT
25.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Music Ministries at First Church
860-651-3593
mmercier@fccsimsbury.org
https://fccsimsbury.org

Artist Group Info

Wanda Houston
wandahouston27@yahoo.com
https://www.wandaworld.biz
First Church of Christ, Simsbury CT
689 Hopmeadow Street
SImsbury, Connecticut 06070
860-651-3593
administrator@fccsimsbury.org
fccsimsbury.org