An Evening with Wanda Houston

The music department at First Church will present, as the final part of this year’s concert series, a special cabaret performance by outstanding jazz, R & B and New Orleans artist Wanda Houston. Houston, a Chicago native who has come to call the Berkshires “home” after touring internationally, is known throughout the region as the “Berkshire Diva”. Audience members will be able to experience the magic of this music at close range, and the relaxed atmosphere with the incredible voice of Wanda Houston with her band of brilliant players, should make for an enjoyable, exciting, inspired, unforgettable evening of amazing music.