Animal Kingdom
Animal Kingdom
William Baczek Fine Arts opens the autumn exhibition season with a multimedia group show featuring emerging and established artists from across the United States and Europe. Animal Kingdom is an exhibition of fourteen artists exploring the complex and often contradictory relationship between humans and the animals with whom we share the world. Depicted as specimens in their natural habitats, hybrid creatures with both human and animal features, design elements within a picture, or as symbols of good fortune, loyalty, and strength.
William Baczek Fine Arts
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 17, 2026.
William Baczek Fine Arts
36 Main StreetNorthampton, Massachusetts 01060
(413) 587-9880
info@wbfinearts.com