“Antonio Carvalho, Recent Work” Exhibition at Pegasus Gallery

September 10 - October 16, 2026

Opening Reception on Tuesday, September 22, 4:30 - 6:30pm at Pegasus Gallery

Antonio Carvalho’s solo exhibition includes still-life, self-portrait, and landscape paintings. Spiritually reflective concepts of vanitas, contemplation, and vulnerability are concurrent ideas that draw on the artist’s own Christian faith. The physical act of making art for Carvalho is a powerfully symbolic pursuit that mediates his “… own restless spiritual energy.” Sacred ideas are particularly poignant in still-life paintings that address themes of “vanitas” (vanity). Carvalho explains that “the vanitas theme is related to my spiritual outlook as a Christian—i.e. temporal existence can only be validly understood in relation to eternity.”

Carvalho is an adjunct professor of Fine Arts at CT State Middlesex and holds an MFA and BA from Western Connecticut State University. He has exhibited his paintings regionally for nearly 20 years and his commissioned work is held in collections internationally.

Pegasus Gallery is located within the library on the first floor of Chapman Hall. Hours: Monday - Thursday: 8:30 am - 7 pm, Friday: 8:30 am – 4 pm.

