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Armenian Food Festival

Armenian Food Festival

St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church will hold its annual Armenian Food Festival on Saturday, October 24, 2026 from 12:00 to 7:00 PM at 135 Goodwin Street, Indian Orchard, MA. Visitors are invited to enjoy Armenian dinners including shish kebab and losh kebab along with rice pilaf. Baked goods will be featured such as paklava and spinach-cheese pie.

To place a take-out order or for more information, please call the church at (413) 543-4763.

St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church
12:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church
413-543-4763

Artist Group Info

St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church
St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church
135 Goodwin Street
Springfield, Massachusetts 01151
413-543-4763