Armenian Food Festival
Armenian Food Festival
St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church will hold its annual Armenian Food Festival on Saturday, October 24, 2026 from 12:00 to 7:00 PM at 135 Goodwin Street, Indian Orchard, MA. Visitors are invited to enjoy Armenian dinners including shish kebab and losh kebab along with rice pilaf. Baked goods will be featured such as paklava and spinach-cheese pie.
To place a take-out order or for more information, please call the church at (413) 543-4763.
St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church
12:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church
413-543-4763
Artist Group Info
St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church
135 Goodwin StreetSpringfield, Massachusetts 01151
413-543-4763