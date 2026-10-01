St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church will hold its annual Armenian Food Festival on Saturday, October 24, 2026 from 12:00 to 7:00 PM at 135 Goodwin Street, Indian Orchard, MA. Visitors are invited to enjoy Armenian dinners including shish kebab and losh kebab along with rice pilaf. Baked goods will be featured such as paklava and spinach-cheese pie.

To place a take-out order or for more information, please call the church at (413) 543-4763.

