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Art opening: The Art Child: The Turning of the Seasons

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Art opening: The Art Child: The Turning of the Seasons

An opening reception for "The Art Child: The Turning of the Seasons" will be held Friday, Sept 18, 6:30 to 8:30 PM at Unitarian Universalist Society East, 153 Vernon St. West, Manchester. The artist, known as August, explores nature's cycles through original artwork inspired by growth, transformation, and renewal. The program is free and open to the public. For details, call 860-646-5151 or visit uuse.org

Unitarian Universalist Society: East
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Unitarian Universalist Society: East
860-646-5141
uuseoffice@uuse.org
htto://uuse.org
Unitarian Universalist Society: East
153 Vernon St. West
Manchester, Connecticut 06040
860-646-5151
uuseoffice@uuse.org
http://uuse.org