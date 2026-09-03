Art opening: The Art Child: The Turning of the Seasons

An opening reception for "The Art Child: The Turning of the Seasons" will be held Friday, Sept 18, 6:30 to 8:30 PM at Unitarian Universalist Society East, 153 Vernon St. West, Manchester. The artist, known as August, explores nature's cycles through original artwork inspired by growth, transformation, and renewal. The program is free and open to the public. For details, call 860-646-5151 or visit uuse.org