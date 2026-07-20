One Cottage Street is home to Cottage Street Studios, a vibrant community of established and emerging artists and makers. For decades, our historic mill building has served as both a creative workspace and a welcoming destination for supporters of the arts throughout the Pioneer Valley and beyond.

Since 1986, the artists of One Cottage Street have opened their doors each December for the annual Open Studios & Holiday Sale. In 1993, the tradition expanded to include Spring Open Studios to accommodate growing interest and attendance.

During Open Studios, visitors are invited to step inside the working studios of the Cottage Street artists and makers. It’s a rare opportunity to see behind the scenes- where the ideas take shape, materials are transformed, and finished works come to life. Guests can meet the artists directly, learn about their processes, and purchase original work ranging from paintings, prints, and photography to ceramics, jewelry, textiles, and furniture. Each year, this event brings the community into the creative heart of Easthampton while helping to sustain the work of local artists.

One Cottage Street is more than just a studio building—it’s a hub of creativity. At Cottage Street Studios, artists welcome visitors into their studios to share their work, their process, and their passion, creating a space that inspires and connects the community.

