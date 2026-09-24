Artist Roundtable: Meet the minds behind the “Remittance” exhibition

Join the Mead Art Museum for an artist roundtable in honor of our new exhibition, Remittance, moderated by guest exhibition curator Trisha Lagaso Goldberg, and featuring exhibiting artists Victoria Canby, Xyza Cruz Bacani, Keith Tallett, and Ajda Ana Kocutar and Lara Mejač of ECT. Magazine.

About the exhibition: Remittance shares the experience of workers leaving home in pursuit of better wages, safety, or education for themselves or the families they must leave behind. Bringing together the artwork and lived experiences of a dozen contemporary artists, the exhibition maps the legacies of power structures and the true cost of these transactions, while meditating on the bonds that connect people across time, borders, and generations.